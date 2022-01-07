Elle Fanning has verified her TikTok account on The Tonight Show after more than a year of whispers and debate whether it was truly hers.

Last night she appeared on-screen in a virtual interview for The Great season 2, which premiered on November 30th.

With over 603K followers since last October, the 23-year-old actress has revealed that she is really @user6754189318472 on TikTok.

A TikTok account belonging to Fallon had been rumored online, and she was asked to either confirm or refute this.

As the audience cheered for Fanning, the actress couldn't help but chuckle. 'I confirm that is me,' Fanning added.

Fanning recounted the origins of her @user6754189318472 monicker when asked why she chose to keep it.

I think in the first lockdown - I say first lockdown, but right when everything started, TikTok so exploded,' Fanning started her story.

"I was with my friend and he was like, "You should make one and just see what happens. Just do it, don't put a profile, just don't change the name, and let's see," she explained.

She revealed that her first post "got a lot of followers." She added that TikTok, 'DM'd me on my Instagram and was like, "You have surpassed this certain number."'

She revealed she was not even serious about this account.

"I was doing it as a joke, but I don't know. I post when I want, but it's silly. It's like a little secret... not so secret, I guess."

On October 21st of 2020, Elle Fanning posted her first TikTok video, which is a video of her face. She's seen pretending to have grills on her teeth with a chain around them. There's a video of her playing around with the Time Warp Scan effect as well. Her duet with famous TikTok producer Nmillz1, Elle Fanning's TikTok video has the most views of any on the platform. Back in 2020, TikTok's popularity has skyrocketed, and it seems like everyone has downloaded it. Jlo, Jason Derulo, and now Elle Fanning have all registered TikTok accounts to join in on the fun.

On the same virtual interview, the actress talked about her role as Catherine the Great in detail.

Her husband Peter, played by Nicholas Hoult, has been toppled and she has succeeded in her revolution.

