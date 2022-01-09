Dick Carson, an award-winning director, popularly known for his works in the installments of "The Merv Griffin Show," "Wheel of Fortune," "The Tonight Show," and more, has passed away at the age of 92.

The director passed away on December 19 in Studio City, Los Angeles, California, due to a "brief illness," his family recently confirmed the tragic news to Legacy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carson's career started when he moved from Los Angeles to New York City to become the director of "The Tonight Show." His brother, Johnny Carson, was also an award-winning director.

Johnny told him he was hired to replace Jack Paar on the NBC late-night show in 1962 because he couldn't take over the long-running show as ABC's contract bound him.

Dick's takeover was a success as some of the notable episodes he directed featured guest celebrity hosts like Mort Sahl, Florence Henderson, Bob Cummings, Joey Bishop, Groucho Marx, and more.

After more than half a decade, Dick decided to return to California, but his career in directing never stopped because he continued to work on shows.

He previously got involved in an ABC variety show hosted by Don Rickles. Unfortunately, the show only had 17 episodes from 1968 to 1969.

Born Richard Charles Carlson, the famed TV director, was born in Clarinda, Iowa. He later spent his early days in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Since Dick's brother was also a known personality in the television industry, he considers him his "hero."

While studying college at the University of Nebraska, Dick was heavily involved in theatre arts as he was an actor for school plays. He later set aside his passion for serving three years in the U.S. Navy.

His service didn't stop there, as he also spent an additional 11 years in the U.S. Naval Reserve.

When he got back, he started directing commercials and local news at a San Diego-based station KOGO-TV. He later joined a station in Los Angeles.

Aside from the abovementioned shows, he also worked for "Chucko the Birthday Clown" and "The Soupy Sales Show."

Dick Carson was survived by his wife Karlyn, children Douglas, Christopher, and Kathleen. Grandchildren Melissa, Lindsey, and Chase. Great-granddaughter Peyton.

He was previously married to Patricia for 34 years. Unfortunately, she died in 1986.

