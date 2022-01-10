Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson continue to make headlines months after they were spotted hanging out and holding hands in public.

Neither star has acknowledged their relationship, but it has been discovered that they are completely committed to each other.

Pete Davidson's 'Most Important Relationship' Ever

Davidson has had numerous high-profile romances in recent years, including with Ariana Grande, Margaret Qualley, Cazzie David, and Kate Beckinsale, but his "most important relationship" is with the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star.

An insider revealed to Hollywood Life that the 28-year-old "Saturday Night Live" star is "easing into this relationship differently as he has noticed that it is actually the most important relationship he's ever had."

They met while filming an episode of the hit NBC show in October, which was Kardashian's first hosting gig.

For a spoof inspired by "Aladdin," Davidson and Kardashian had to have a kiss in the show.

Despite the fact that their lips only touched for a few seconds, the Staten Island native "refuses to screw up" his relationship with the KKW Beauty founder.

Davidson's relationships move quickly, as seen on his brief engagement to Grande. This one with Kardashian, on the other hand, is nothing new.

The insider further said, "He is getting those similar feels with Kim but this time around he is not going to pull that trigger that fast because he wants it to last and doesn't want ruin what they are creating with each other."

Kanye West Tries To Move On Too

After seven years of marriage, the SKIMS creator filed for divorce from Kanye West around a year ago due to irreconcilable differences.

Despite repeated attempts to win Kardashian back, West has openly dated a number of women, including Irina Shayk, Venetia, and Julie Fox.

Fox told Interview Mag that he met the "Jesus Is King" rapper on New Year's Eve in Miami and that they "had an instant connection."

The "Uncut Gems" star proceeded to praise her man, claiming that he is "fun" to be around and that her friends also adore him.

However, it was recently revealed that Kardashian believes Fox and West's recent PDAs are only a ruse to make her jealous.

After all, West only pleaded with Kardashian to "come back to him" a few weeks ago.

According to a source who spoke to The Sun, "Kim thinks it's comical Kanye went from begging her to come back to showcasing his new girl all over the city within days."

But the 41-year-old reality star doesn't seem to mind West anymore because she's moved on from him.

All she wants now is to raise their four children together and ensure that they have a good life.

