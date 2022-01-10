Emma Watson's body double had a lot to say about working with the actress on the Harry Potter set as Hermione Granger.

31-year-old Felicity Miles from north London began taking acting lessons at the age of nine in her local church hall and was quickly cast in the popular wizarding film set.

When she and Emma, who is now 31, were filming, they'd do "girly stuff" together, like dance and speak about boyfriends, she's recently shared.

She was really able to know the other cast members well since Felicity worked on the set from the age of 10 up till the age of 14.

"We loved doing girly stuff together, like dance classes, we loved painting, talking about boys - just the normal teenage stuff," she revealed.

"I loved being around her and I think she really liked me too. I feel like we spent time together because we were genuinely friends rather than having to because we were the only girls," she explained.

She then explained exactly what she needed to do as a double and why Emma Watson needed one in the first place.

"'My role was basically for when there were shots that were far away or of the back of Hermione's head, they could use me - or maybe if they just needed Hermione's hand," she stated.

"When you're under 16, you can only work for four hours a day on set so that allowed them to film as much as possible. I wasn't a stunt double so I didn't have to do anything dangerous," she added.

During her first visit to the Leavesden Warner Bros. studio, Hertfordshire, as a 10-year-old, Harry Potter starlet Emma Watson was camera tested alongside the rest of the Philosopher's Stone ensemble.

It was Chris Columbus and David Heyman who first saw the resemblance between her and Emma when she met them.

She was then paired with Dan and Rupert to see how she compared to Emma.

Hair and costume designers met with her so they could take measurements and see if they could make her hair seem like Hermione's.

As a result of everything going well, an assistant director came to see her and her mother, and they immediately gave her the position.

A 12-week commitment was promised, but she ended up staying four years, working on the first three films.

Felicity relished the experience of working with A-listers and visiting world-class locations for filming and premieres.

