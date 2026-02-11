Warner Bros. has hired horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan to write and direct a new feature adaptation of Stephen King's 1980 novella "The Mist."​

The project reunites Flanagan with King following their earlier collaborations on "Gerald's Game" and "Doctor Sleep," both of which drew praise for balancing psychological tension with emotional storytelling.

The new film will be produced under Flanagan's Red Room banner alongside producers Tyler Thompson and Spyglass executives Gary Barber and Chris Stone, with Alexandra Magistro serving as executive producer for Red Room, according to Deadline.

"The Mist" is set up at Warner Bros. Pictures, marking a fresh studio partnership for this latest King adaptation after earlier versions were backed by different companies.

King's story follows residents of a small Maine town trapped in a grocery store after a strange mist rolls in, hiding deadly creatures and triggering escalating fear among the survivors.

The novella, first published in King's collection "Skeleton Crew," explores how panic and groupthink can be as dangerous as the monsters outside, themes that have helped the material remain popular with genre audiences, Dark Horizons reported.

The new film will be the third major screen adaptation, following Frank Darabont's 2007 movie and a 2017 television series that ran for one season.

Flanagan has become closely associated with King's work and with character-driven horror, building a reputation through projects such as "Gerald's Game," "Doctor Sleep," and the upcoming adaptation of "The Life of Chuck."

Commentators note that his track record with King's more challenging material has made him a logical choice to revisit "The Mist," which combines creature horror with intense human drama.

While Warner Bros. has not yet announced casting, production dates, or a release window, the film adds another Stephen King title to a crowded slate of literary adaptations in development across Hollywood, as per CBR.