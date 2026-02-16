"The Simpsons" is marking a historic milestone with the airing of its 800th episode, but producers and network executives say there is no end in sight for the long-running animated comedy.

The 800th episode, titled "Irrational Treasure," airs Sunday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox as part of a special double bill that also includes the Season 37 finale at 8:30 p.m.

The episode sees Marge enter the family dog, Santa's Little Helper, in a Philadelphia dog show, pulling the family into an adventure inspired by the "National Treasure" films, with guest appearances from "Abbott Elementary" creator Quinta Brunson and musician Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, according to USA Today.

Fox is promoting the night as a major event, underscoring how the show continues to be a key part of its Sunday schedule nearly four decades after its 1989 debut.

Despite the milestone and the season finale airing right after episode 800, the series is not wrapping up. Fox has already renewed "The Simpsons" for four additional seasons, taking it through Season 40 and the 2028–29 TV season. Network executives describe the long-term deal with Disney, which owns the franchise, as "historic" and say they expect "hundreds" more episodes to be produced, ComicBook reported.

Showrunner Matt Selman has also pushed back on the idea of a traditional series finale. He recently said the show will "never" have a big, definitive ending and that if it ever did conclude, it would likely do so with a regular episode featuring the Simpson family rather than a special goodbye. Fellow creator Matt Groening has likewise said there is "no end in sight" and joked the team will "keep going" as long as they can.

As "The Simpsons" crosses 800 episodes, it extends its record as the longest-running scripted series in American television history and remains a major draw for Fox and streaming platforms. For fans wondering if this landmark signals the finale, the message from both the network and the producers is clear: Springfield is staying on TV for years to come, as per The Wrap.