Tyra Banks has revealed that "America's Next Top Model" is gearing up for a long-awaited Season 25, teasing that "cycle 25" is planned in a new Netflix docuseries eight years after the last season aired in 2018.

In the upcoming three-part Netflix series "Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model," Banks tells viewers that her "work is not done" and hints that a new cycle is on the way. In the third episode, she says audiences have "no idea" what is planned for cycle 25.

Neither Banks nor a network partner has announced a premiere date or broadcaster, but the tease is the clearest sign yet that the show is being actively developed again, according to EW.

The news comes as the docuseries prepares to debut on Netflix on Feb. 16, revisiting the show's legacy, ratings highs, and controversies with former contestants and crew.

"Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model" promises to examine moments that have since faced heavy criticism, including controversial photo shoots, dramatic makeover episodes, and accusations of body shaming.

In previews, Banks acknowledges that the show sometimes "went too far" and reflects on decisions that sparked backlash during its original run, ABC News reported.

"America's Next Top Model" last aired new episodes in 2018 with cycle 24, which ran on VH1 and was ultimately billed as the final season. That cycle, won by Kyla Coleman, removed the previous upper age limit and featured an all-female cast, while Banks returned as host after sitting out the prior season.

The series originally premiered in 2003, helped popularize modeling competition formats worldwide, and turned Banks into one of reality TV's most recognizable hosts.

Over the years, the series has drawn criticism for racially insensitive photo shoots, including episodes where contestants posed in makeup to appear as different races, and for pressuring participants into uncomfortable on-camera situations.

Former contestants and commentators have also accused the show of promoting toxic beauty standards, airing vulnerable personal moments for drama, and mishandling sensitive storylines involving sexuality and mental health.

These issues are expected to be revisited in detail in the Netflix docuseries as producers and participants look back on the franchise's impact and missteps, as per Buzzfeed.