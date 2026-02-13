Ryan Gosling will host "Saturday Night Live" on Mar. 7, with the British virtual band Gorillaz serving as musical guest.

NBC announced the Mar. 7 episode on Thursday, marking Gosling's fourth time as host of the long‑running sketch‑comedy series. The actor is expected to appear on the show to promote his new science fiction film "Project Hail Mary," which is scheduled to open in theaters on Mar. 20.

Gosling has hosted "SNL" before, in December 2015, September 2017, and April 2024, solidifying his reputation as a frequent and well‑received guest host. His first hosting appearance came on Dec. 5, 2015, during Season 41, when he was promoting the drama "The Big Short," according to Deadline.

That episode featured a monologue where Canadian actor Mike Myers joined him to joke about his Canadian roots and politics, and Gosling appeared in several sketches, including "Close Encounter" and "Santa's Helpers," where he played an over‑enthusiastic fan of Santa alongside Vanessa Bayer and Kenan Thompson.

The actor's first stint was praised for his loose, self‑deprecating humor and his tendency to break character while laughing at his cast‑mates.

He returned on Sept. 30, 2017, for the Season 43 premiere, promoting "Blade Runner 2049" and referencing the widespread success of "La La Land" in a monologue that poked fun at criticism that he had "saved jazz."

That episode included the now‑famous "Papyrus" sketch, in which Gosling played a typography‑obsessed man enraged by the misuse of the "Avatar" font, and his performance in the "Close Encounter" follow‑up sketch again drew attention for his ability to stay in character while clearly enjoying himself, People reported.

In April 2024, Gosling took the stage again, this time promoting the action‑comedy "The Fall Guy." His third episode featured a viral "Beavis and Butt‑Head"‑style sketch in which he and Mikey Day played two audience members whose looks unintentionally derail a live event, leading to Gosling reprising the characters at the film's premiere. Fans and critics highlighted his tendency to crack up during sketches, which many found endearing rather than a flaw.​

Gorillaz, the animated band founded by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, will make their debut as a musical guest on "SNL" during the Mar. 7 episode. The group is set to release their ninth studio album, "The Mountain," on Feb. 27, and will likely perform songs from that record during their live set.

The Mar. 7 episode will air at 11:30 p.m. Eastern Time on NBC from Studio 8H in New York City and will be followed by another original "SNL" show on Mar. 14, whose host and musical guest have not yet been announced, as per USA Today.