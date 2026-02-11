"Chicken Shop Date" host Amelia Dimoldenberg is set to star in and produce a new romantic comedy film for Amazon MGM Studios' Orion Pictures, marking her debut as a feature film lead and developer.

Dimoldenberg will play a strict, by-the-book journalist whose carefully planned life is thrown off course when a routine celebrity interview unexpectedly turns into a romance that challenges her views on love.

The untitled project is described as a rom-com centered on a celebrity interviewer, echoing elements of her real-life persona from her YouTube series. No title, release date, or additional casting details have been announced yet, according to Variety.

The film is being developed with Gloria Sanchez Productions, the company behind several acclaimed modern comedies. Writer Sarah Heyward, known for her work on television, has been tapped to pen the screenplay.

Dimoldenberg will also serve as a producer alongside Gloria Sanchez, extending her role beyond acting into the creative development of the movie.

News of the deal surfaced this week after industry outlets reported that Amazon MGM's Orion label had come on board to back the project. Dimoldenberg later shared the announcement on social media, calling it a dream come true and saying she was excited to be developing her own film, E! News reported.

The project signals a major move into scripted features for the British creator, who built a global following through her offbeat interview style.

"Chicken Shop Date," which began online and is produced through her own company, features awkward, deadpan conversations with guests in London fried chicken shops.

The show has helped Dimoldenberg become a familiar face on red carpets and award shows, and she has expanded into hosting high-profile branded specials and live events. She is also fronting a new series, "Passenger Princess," in which she continues her comedic interview style while riding in cars with celebrity guests, as per Parade.