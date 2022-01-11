Lil Rel Howery has officially been added to the cast of the Sony's live-action remake of Harold and the Purple Crayon.

He is joining Zachary Levi in the long anticipated family film, Deadline reports. The movie, based off of the classic children's story by Crockett Johnson, has been adapted into a screenplay by David Guion and Michael Handelman. Guion and Handelman are known for their previous work on Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb and Dinner for Schmucks. Carlos Saldanha, the man who directed the Ice Age movies, will be directing the screen adaptation. The story follows a Harold, a four year old child, who, with his magic purple crayon in hand, is able to embark of a series of adventures inspired by his own imagination.



Lil Rel Howery has been getting more and more screen time recently. In the last year he starred in the film Free Guy alongside Ryan Reynolds, which was shortlisted for Oscar nominations. Howery makes sure he puts his heart into everything he does. Back in 2021 he told ScreenRant, "I like doing stuff with heart in it - I don't know if anybody has noticed a pattern of heartfelt moments I have in most of my films, but all the movies I love have that in it." We can be sure that Harold and the Purple Crayon, a story already jam-packed with feeling, will have double the heart in it with this incredibly passionate cast.

We can't wait to see what adventures this screen adaptation of Harold and the Purple Crayon brings us on!