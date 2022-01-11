The teaser trailer for the upcoming film KIMI is finally here!

KIMI is a tech thriller by director Steven Soderbergh following the story of, "An agoraphobic Seattle tech worker," who, "uncovers evidence of a crime," according to the official IMDb description. The film is being led by Zoe Kravitz of this voice stream interpreter. In listening back to various recordings, she overhears a murder in progress that, for some reason, people would rather she not investigate. KIMI is a device that bears an eerie resemblance to a GoogleHome or an Alexa, cementing this thriller already uncomfortably in the confines of our technologically advanced reality. The teaser trailer immediately poses the horrifying, but not unprecedented question, "What if every breath, what if every sound, what if every moment was recorded?" This trailer already has us covered in goosebumps!



We are sure that this film will be an incredibly thrilling adventure in the capably talented hands of Zoe Kravitz. Kravitz has previously proven her acting chops in roles such as Leta Lestrange in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Catwoman in the soon to be released film The Batman. While the star is undeniably talented and beautiful, her true beauty comes from the confidence in herself. Back in 2020, the actor did an interview with Byrdie in which she said, "Beauty is an attitude. When I see someone who is comfortable in their own skin and knows who they are, I think that's gorgeous." We can't wait to see her bring this gorgeous energy to the big screen in KIMI.

KIMI premieres exclusively on HBO on February 10th.