Did George Clooney ignite a divorce from Amal that the couple no longer sleeps in the same room anymore?

Clooney and his wife, Amal, found each other later than expected and only got married eight years ago. Despite that, they maintain their close relationship as they take care of their twins, Alexander and Ella, together.

However, a news outlet recently claimed that Clooney no longer sleeps with Amal, sparking divorce rumors.

Are George Clooney, Amal Divorcing?

In the January 17 issue of Globe, the magazine said that the couple's marriage is not truly as perfect as it seems. In fact, they reportedly started sleeping in separate rooms due to the "Ocean's Eleven" actor's loud snores.

Amal, who works as a human rights lawyer, needs more rest than ever. Unfortunately, her husband cannot give that to her due as he is a restless sleeper.

"Their friends don't think separate sleeping arrangements are a good thing for any marriage and are urging George to fix it fast. His snoring has become a nightly issue. On top of that, George is a very restless sleeper. Amal is tired of him tossing and turning all night and keeping her up. It's gotten unbearable," an insider claimed.

Meanwhile, another source explained that Clooney has been having a hard time sleeping. In pursuit of fixing it, he listens to podcasts until he falls asleep. Unfortunately, even that habit annoys Amal since she always hears the podcast and the husband's snoring at the same time.



As they got tired of arguing, the couple reportedly decided to sleep separately.

Aside from the recent report, Globe also once reported that Amal had been bossing Clooney around. She reportedly got tired of cleaning after him whenever he was in the house.

Clooney Couple Falling Apart?

Couples indeed have something to fight over sometimes, but Clooney's snoring issue is insignificant for them to finally divorce.

Far from what the magazine claimed, the duo definitely sees the good in their flaws that they become very much in love with each other as time goes by.

In 2018, Amal told Vogue that she loves the actor so much, although she met him when she was already 35. Meanwhile, Clooney recently spoke about loving Amal during his appearance on "Smartless" podcast.

"She was brilliant and funny and beautiful and kind. I was sort of swept off my feet. We got engaged after a few months and got married within the first year that we met. It surprised me more than anybody else in the world and everybody else was surprised," he went on.

With that said, there is no way they would break their marriage over trivial things.

