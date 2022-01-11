Before shooting to fame, Steve Harvey worked several jobs in his younger years. He worked as an insurance salesman, postman, and more. The host eventually became a stand-up comedian in the mid-80s. Today, it seems like he won't be coming back to his roots as he blamed a very significant issue that has been happening within the stand-up comedy community.

While promoting his ABC series "Judge Steve Harvey" at the TCA panel, the "Family Feud" host mentioned that he has no plans for another stand-up comedy special because of "cancel culture." (via Deadline)

However, he clarified that he would only do one if it's at the end of his television career because "it will end" his career.

The famed "Miss Universe" host mentioned that there are no stand-up comedians alive today that is "sponsor-driven" who can say anything they want to.

Even top comedians like Chris Rock and Kevin Hart can't. He then added, "the only person that can say what they want to say on stage is Dave Chappelle because he's not sponsor-driven, he's subscription-driven."

Why Did Steve Harvey Stop his Stand-up Comedy Career?

Speaking about his experience, Steve Harvey mentioned that one of the reasons why he stopped doing stand-up shows is because of his wife.

Marjorie Harvey told him to explore new things and do something that he didn't know about yet. Harvey added that he didn't expect to have a career on television.

READ NOW: Naya Rivera's Angel: Model Sister Nickayla Talks About 'Dark Place' After Tragedy, Still Living with Ryan Dorsey and Nephew Josey

The host is grateful for his career now, and it was the best thing that ever happened to him.

"But if I had tried to continue as a stand-up, there's no way I could maintain a TV career because political correctness has killed comedy," he added.

Steve Harvey's Comedy Career

Harvey found his love for stand-up comedy in 1985. His unique personality and humor gave him many opportunities until he landed his first major gig, "The Steve Harvey Show," which ran from 1996 to 2002.

He then went on to have comedy tours like the "Kings of Comedy Tour" in 1997, where he performed along with Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer, and Bernie Mac.

Since the tour was so successful, it was later turned into a feature film titled "The Original Kings of Comedy" in 2000.

READ ALSO: 'Shazam! Fury Of The Gods' Director Expresses Dislike On Twitter For Suggesting Streaming-Only For The Film