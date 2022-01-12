The past few months have been a heck of a ride for director Jon Watts, who has been breaking box office records with the multiverse-jumping Spider-Man: No Way Home. Not only has he made one of the highest grossing films of all time, he is looking to dip his creative toe into producing the Final Destination reboot and is likely tied to the reboot of the Fantastic Four for the MCU.

Oddly, however, movement on the Fantastic Four has been at a snail's pace, with nobody signed on to write the screenplay, or even a hint at who might be starring in the film.

In an interview with Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige, Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis asked about what the fans can expect from the cast of a Fantastic Four reboot. Feige answered,

I think the MCU is a beautiful combination of both (established actors and new faces). I think you look no further than Simu in Shang-Chi, like Chris Hemsworth, like Tom Hiddleston, like Tom Holland, an actor that hadn't been seen by a tremendous amount of people before, or you have a Benedict stepping into Doctor Strange or Christian Bale stepping into Gor in our Thor film. It is always a beautiful combination of both, and it really is about the search for the best actor for the job whether that actor is known to the world yet or not.

It is great to hear that the cast will be made up of both established and up-and-coming actors, paving the way for new talent to shine alongside tried and true faces we know and love.

Only time will tell when we might get this new franchise from the MCU, but it is safe to say if this were to be Watts' next project as a director, shooting would possibly start at some point this year, garnering a 2023 or 2024 release.