The official trailer to Indemnity has been released, and it looks like an absolute nail-biter!

Indemnity follows the story of a man accused of his wife's murder. Jarrid Geduld, who plays an ex-Cape Town fireman, finds his wife's body lying dead in the morning next to him. He must prove his innocence to a world that assumes that he is guilty. While everyone seems to be out to get him, he himself is on an action packed, high intensity mission to clear his own name. This film was written and directed by the ever incredible Travis Taute. Taute is known for his work on films including Blood&Water and Number 37. The rest of this rock-star cast is made up of powerhouse performers including Nicole Fortuin, Andre Jacobs, Gail Mabalane, and Tshamano Sebe. We can't wait to see where this story takes them.





Jarrid Geduld is no stranger to the screen, having given stellar performances in productions including 10,000 BC and Boy Called Twist. We can be sure he put an expert amount of care into his work on Indemnity. In a 2021 interview with Horror News, Gedult explained that for the film:

We did a lot of special things and the production company spent a lot of time and attention to detail. We did a lot of stunts; we did a lot of things that were life-threatening but it was thrilling...There were South African actors and South African stuntmen. We all came together and all the elements surrounding the film. That makes it so special when you're able to put all those human elements into such a big action film. Ultimately that's what makes the film so special for all of us.

We can't wait to see all of this hard work put into action. Indemnity will be released on February 11th, 2022.