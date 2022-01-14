On Friday, January 14, it was announced that SHINee's Taemin would be transferred to become a public service worker from the military band.

According to a statement released by his talent agency, SM Entertainment, "As of January 14, 2022, Taemin was transferred from the military band of the Ministry of National Defense Services to the public service division."

They also explained in the published notice that Taemin has been receiving treatment and counseling during his military service. It is because he suffered from "depression and panic disorder," which is due to what he has dealt with in the past.

What Happened?

More from the statement, his symptoms "recently worsened," resulting in the Military Manpower Administration deciding that he will be able to complete his military as a public service duty instead, as Taemin can't continue as active duty.

The agency further apologized to the fans about the sudden news, telling them not to worry about Taemin's road to treatment.

They concluded, "We will continue to focus on Taemin's treatment and do our best to help him become stable. Thank you."

As soon as the news has reached the fans, multiple SHAWOLs have shared their message of support for the idol. One said, "i really just hope treatment goes well for taemin and he is receiving loads of support and love from everyone around him im wishing him the best on his road with treatment."

i really just hope treatment goes well for taemin and he is receiving loads of support and love from everyone around him im wishing him the best on his road with treatment



This was also followed by another fan, tweeting, "Wishing the best for taemin, hope his mental health keeps being prioritized and he feels better soon there are many people rooting for you our dear taemin, we wish you the best we know you can overcome this White heart please everyone send lots of love and support his way."

wishing the best for taemin, hope his mental health keeps being prioritized and he feels better soon there are many people rooting for you our dear taemin, we wish you the best we know you can overcome this 🤍 please everyone send lots of love and support his way.



The 28-year-old singer enlisted in May 2021, making him the last of the four-membered group to complete their military duties. After basic training, he officially started serving in the military band.

Taemin, full name Lee Taemin, debuted as the youngest member of the group SHINee back in 2008, known for hit songs including "Ring Ding Dong," "Lucifer," and "Sherlock."

He also began his solo career in 2014, debuting with "Danger." A few more years later, he released "Press Your Number," "Move," and "Criminal." Taemin also released his third album, "Advice," around May before he enlisted.

