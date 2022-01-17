Prince Harry is not doing anything good that he reportedly makes Queen Elizabeth II's life more difficult than ever.

Queen Elizabeth II is yet to make a full comeback following her recent health scare. Some royal fans are also worried since she has been receiving the bad news that probably leave her restless and anxious.

Amid Prince Charles' cash-for-honors issue and Prince Andrew's civil lawsuit, Prince Harry added more burden as he recently dropped a bombshell move against Home Office for allegedly not letting him pay for police protection for his family when they were in the UK.

What Prince Harry Did This Time?

MyLondon reported that Prince Harry faced security issues when he met the ill children at Kew Gardens before the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue. Prior to the event, he reportedly visited the WellChild garden party and was chased by paparazzi photographers afterward.

It now pushed him to file a lawsuit against the Home Office, saying they cannot return to "his home" since it is too dangerous for the whole family. According to the royal prince's representatives, he wants a judicial review as he wants to pay for the security rather than letting taxpayers shoulder the bill.



"Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats," the representative told the PA news agency via Mirror.

It explained that, while his role as a senior royal already changed, the threat to his safety and security still exists.

Following his bombshell demand, Piers Morgan hit back and accused him of making Her Majesty's life more difficult because of his legal action threat.

In his piece for The Sun, the former "Good Morning Britain" broadcaster said that the Duke of Sussex's decision became another massive headache "at the worst possible time."

"All of this will hurt the Queen even more. All of it is an absolute disgrace. Shame on you, Harry and Andrew. Where the Queen's proven herself to be the very best of royalty, you two - in very different ways - have proven yourselves to be the very worst," he wrote.

Prince Harry has yet to respond to Morgan's latest blow, but most royal fans approved the journalist's thoughts and sided him this time.

