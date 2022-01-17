The song is called "We Don't Talk About Bruno," but people have been talking about it. A lot.

That's because Lin-Manuel Miranda basically wrote a masterpiece when he did it. People are obsessed, and sound bytes from the song - from Disney's latest hit movie, Encanto - have become a TikTok sensation (much like "Surface Pressure" before it.)

The song is amazing, and apparently just as amazing is the story of how it was composed. In a recent interview with the New York Times, director Jared Bush remembered Lin-Manuel Miranda coming up with the song and then composing it right in front of him - then going home and recording all ten parts himself.

'It was like Lin-Manuel on steroids,' said Adassa, the singer-songwriter who voices Dolores, the Madrigal cousin with exceptional hearing.

Speaking of Dolores, this interview also yielded a fascinating bit of information: Her part in the song, a fast-paced, whispered patter - one that fans have grown exceptionally fond of for its uniqueness - was originally supposed to be an octave higher, and sung at a normal volume.

"At first my rap was going to be an octave higher," she said of her whispery bars. "I thought, she's such an intimate speaker, I'm going to do it an octave lower. And it worked."

We love the choices (and we mean that in the most theatre-kid way possible.)

The most important and exciting part of this New York Times interview, however, is that fans wishes for more may be granted: Bush seemed very receptive to the idea of staying in the world of the family Madrigal.

Beyond awards season, the "Encanto" directors said they were open to the possibility of a sequel, stage show or spinoff series. "I would love for there to be continuing stories of these characters because they're real people to us," Bush said. "Ninety minutes is not enough time to spend with the Madrigals."

There is plenty of recent precedent for both options: Recent Disney sequels, such as Frozen 2, have had an excellent track record, and their ventures in turning popular movies into serialized shows has likely only begun to look more tempting now that Disney+ is such a big player in the streaming game.

Plus, with its huge, varied, and largely unexplored cast of characters, Encanto almost begs to have a companion series about the ways each of the Madrigal children learn to love and accept themselves in new ways after the events of the movie.

We'll wait with bated breath on that one, Disney. Until then, though, you can watch Encanto on Disney+ now.