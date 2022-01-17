For the first time since allegations were made against Joss Whedon and his treatment of his cast during Justice League, the filmmaker is speaking out publicly.

Ray Fisher and Gal Gadot came forward with allegations of mistreatment during the re-shoots for the film. These re-shoots were overseen by Whedon.

Ray Fisher, whose statement has since been backed up by Jason Momoa, said to The Hollywood Reporter that, in working with Whedon, he was left, "to explain some of the most basic points of what would be offensive to the black community."

Gal Gadot, the fabulous actress soon to be seen in Death on the Nile, said that Whedon threatened her career.

Now, Whedon has responded to the comments in New York Magazine.

In regards to Fisher, Whedon commented that he was significantly underwhelmed by Fisher's performance as Victor Stone/Cyborg. That, he said in his statement, is why, he cut so much of Fisher's performance out of his cut of the film.

"We're talking about a malevolent force...We're talking about a bad actor in both senses."

In regards to Gadot, Whedon blamed the language barrier on the accusations.

"English is not her first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech...Then I was told that I had said something about her dead body and tying her to the railroad track."

In response to this, Gadot simply replied, "I understood perfectly."

We are glad that there has been a response, and we hope that those who were wronged get the justice that they deserve.