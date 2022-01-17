As a result of her childhood in a low-income household with a single mother who struggled to provide for her five children, Golden Globe-winning actress Jessica Chastain has said that she 'grew up with a lot of anger and resentment. She's not one to sugarcoat life in poverty, as most would do in the bid to paint a rug-to-riches story or a tale on resilience. Instead, she straightforwardly said that her childhood can be quite distasteful and disgusting to remember.

Recent facts of the 44-year-old actress's youth emerged in a new interview, in which she revealed that many people "expect" her to have been raised in the same way as she is today.

She married Italian nobleman Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo last year and her life now could not be farther from how she lived when she was young. Because she looks so poised today, people expect her to have been born that way, which is not the truth.

On the Sunday Times, she said, "I don't talk about it much, but it was really, um, it was not what you would expect. When people see me, I think they expect a different background than I have."

She added, "I grew up with a lot of resentment, because we didn't have things, like even food." Now that her circumstances have changed, her views of poverty have not. She would not want to sweep things under the rug because she's mad there are countless others in the same position.

"'So because I come from that place, I know what it's like," she explained. "And it makes me angry. And I don't [want] anyone else to be denied anything. In terms of a voice, being seen, being acknowledged and valued," she added.

When she was a youngster, the actress's family couldn't afford tuition, but she worked her way to be educated. She recognized also the many people who have helped her along the way. "There were people that saw I was struggling as a kid and they helped me," she shared. "And that's why I ended up where I am now," she added.

In the past, she has shared some details on how her family survived while lacking sufficient income.

In November 2017, she revealed to the Evening Standard that her mother used to "steal food" at a local store so all the kids can be fed.

"We stole food at the store because we didn't have any money," the actress shared.

She described those who knew but did not have them arrested as being "kind." "And some people knew she was doing it but didn't stop her. So there is kindness everywhere. We're okay now because people were protecting her," she added.

