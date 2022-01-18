Fans are still worried about Jenna Jameson's current state, as her partner recently revealed that she's still staying in the hospital after being misdiagnosed by doctors.

Taking to her Instagram account, her partner, Lior Bitton, gave Jameson's follower's an update regarding her mysterious health journey.

Bitton revealed that the former Playboy model is indeed "still in the hospital," but clarified that she doesn't have the Guillain-Barré syndrome.

"It was confirmed by the doctor after a second test and five rounds of IVIG [a therapy treatment for patients with antibody deficiencies]. So, she does not have the Guillain-Barré. ... We'll keep you posted soon." (via Page Six)

What Happened to Jenna Jameson?

In early reports, doctors who treated Jameson initially diagnosed her with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder in which a specific person's immune system damages the nerves.

It could cause paralysis or muscle weakness. Symptoms that manifested could last for a few weeks to years.

There have been recorded cases of people making a full recovery, but there are some who suffered from permanent nerve damage.

Before the former adult star was taken to the hospital, she had been "throwing up" for over two weeks. She was immediately sent home by doctors.

Upon arriving home, she "couldn't carry herself," the muscles on her leg became "very weak." Within two days, her condition worsened as her legs were not holding her anymore.

After she was taken to the hospital for the second time, the Israeli businessman gave another update, saying his partner had been given a "high dose of immunoglobulin therapy."

She also underwent physical therapy for her to control her legs once again.

"They're starting the treatment so they'll see how it goes. So keep praying," he said.

Jenna Jameson's Diet a BIG Factor to her Current Health Condition?

According to a registered dietician who spoke to the New York Post, Jameson's keto diet/lifestyle may have affected her current condition.

Brigitte Zeitlin told the outlet that people who are constantly eating high-fat and low-carb foods might play a role in the symptoms that left a person unable to walk.

"I do think it does play a role in how severe her symptoms are because she is likely undernourished given a severe keto diet," she said.

