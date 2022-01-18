New information has come to light regarding Sidney Poitier's passing as his cause of death has been finally unveiled to the public; what is the manner of his death?

According to the Academy Award-winning actor's cause of death obtained by TMZ, Poitier died of a combination of three tragic health conditions.

The actor suffered from heart failure, Alzheimer's dementia, and prostate cancer.

The "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" actor died in his home in Beverly Hills, California. The death certificate proves his 76 years of working in the entertainment industry as his occupation is listed as an actor.

In early reports, the Bahamas' minister of foreign affairs, Fred Mitchell, confirmed the devastating news to BBC and other major news outlets.

From what fans could remember, Poitier was the first Black actor ever to win the Academy Award for best actor for his performance in the movie "Lillies of the Field."

Before he entered the Hollywood film industry, he grew up in Cat Island, Bahamas. He endured poverty at a very young age.

According to IMBd, Poitier had little to no formal education; he later moved to Miami, Floria, where he experienced a "racial chasm." He was shocked by the treatment as he grew up in a country with a community composed of people of African descent.

READ NOW: Best Way to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Is With His Own Words! Nikole Hannah Jones Gives Speech Comprised Mainly of MLK Quotes

At the age of 18, he moved to New York to do several works. He had an unfortunate time there as he slept inside a bus terminal toilet.

The actor never gave up as he auditioned at the American Negro Theatre, but he was rejected at first because of his accent.

He succeeded on his second try as he overcame his accent and improved his acting skills.

Ever since he began taking over the entertainment industry, a casting agent saw him during rehearsal which led him to star in the Broadway production of "Lysistrata," where he amassed positive reviews from critics.

Some of his acting credits include "In the Heat of the Night," "The Defiant Ones," "The Last Brickmaker in America," "The Simple Life of Noah Dearborn," "Mandela and de Klerk," "Uptown Saturday Night," and many more.

His last acting stint was in 2001; he had retired from Hollywood ever since.

READ ALSO: Did Someone Say COMMUNICATION? Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Trying to Keep It Civil! Do They Agree On What That Means?