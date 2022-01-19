Barack and Michelle Obama have been married for decades, and even though they left the White House years back, many publications are still writing about their relationship. More recently, one report suggests that they are on the brink of divorce; could this be true?

According to a report published by Globe, Michelle has had enough of her husband's new attitude because he has been hanging out with young Hollywood celebrities.

Initially, the former president of the United States promised his wife that "he'd come to Hollywood," but now she's unhappy with the way he acts recently because "he's strutting around like this power-crazed peacock."

An insider revealed that Barack is trying hard to be "cool" with people in the entertainment industry, and Michelle is embarrassed for both of them.

Another reason why the best-selling author isn't fond of her husband's latest stint is that he's reportedly not supporting her with her career. He'd instead "crack jokes" online than be a supportive husband.

Michelle's "patience is wearing thin," especially when Barack threw a star-studded birthday bash with A-list guests such as John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Jay-Z, Beyonce, and many more.

The Truth Behind Barack, Michelle Obama's Relationship

Suggest immediately debunked the story after it circulated online, saying the report is "silly" as Barack is used to fame after becoming a president for over eight years.

The outlet also noted that the former first couple has been reaching out and talking to A-list celebrities ever since Barack started his political career more than a decade ago.

In addition, Michelle and Barack's social media accounts prove that their love for each other remains the same, and their marriage is getting stronger even after the former president's term in office.

More recently, Michelle Obama took to her Instagram account to share a sweet photo of them together celebrating New Year's Eve.

"Happy New Year from me and my boo! Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health," the former first lady wrote in the caption.

On the other hand, Barack posted a heartwarming photo of them together snuggling while watching the sunset during Michelle's birthday.

"Happy birthday, Michelle. My love, my partner, my best friend," the former president wrote.

