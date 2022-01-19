"Three Rings for the Elven Kings under the sky Seven for the Dwarf Lords in their Halls of Stone Nine for the Mortal Men doomed to die One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne In the Land of Mordor where shadows lie One Ring to rule them all One Ring to find them One Ring to bring them all and in the darkness bind them In the Land of Mordor where shadows lie."

These are the harrowing words in the full poem from J.R.R. Tolkein's Lord Of The Rings series, describing the creation of the 20 magical rings created by Sauron for the ruling races of Middle Earth.

They're also the words spoken over the new trailer for Amazon Prime Video's upcoming project: The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power, as a visual of a very familiar-looking ring being created plays across the screen.

The series is set to be a prequel, exploring the oft-fabled events that took place long before the events of even The Hobbit, commonly referred to as "The Second Age."

According to Amazon's official summary for the show:

"Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

Fingers crossed that we get to see a young Gandalf. Forever curious if he was ever NOT the most wizardy wizard to ever wizard. (Was he born with a long beard, or...?)

We already know that this first eight episode season won't be a standalone, as a second season had already been ordered by November of 2019. In total, when Amazon made the deal with the Tolkein Estate, they signed on to produce five seasons of new Lord Of The Rings content.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 22, 2022.