Gaspard Ulliel, a French actor who had been tapped to be part of new Marvel series, has died. He was 37.

The AFP News Agency's official Twitter account first revealed the tragic news about Ulliel's death, saying that the actor died after a ski accident. His family confirmed his passing to the same news outlet.

Another source detailed that the incident occurred in the Alps on Tuesday. Ulliel reportedly collided with another skier on the slopes, causing him to suffer a devastating injury after blowing his skull. A helicopter transport reportedly responded to the scene and transferred him to a hospital in Grenoble.

Unfortunately, the actor did not make it.

It was not the first time a person got killed in an accident in a region, though. On Saturday, a 5-year-old girl died after a skier crashed into her in the Haute-Savoie region, as reported by Deadline.



Local authorities have since launched an investigation to look into what happened before and after the accident.

Following the news, several Twitter users assumed that the Marvel star became part of the "curse of the three" where three celebrities die within a short span of time. For Ulliel's part, he reportedly died after a fashion icon and a magazine editor succumbed.

The same curse reportedly happened to Bob Saget, Betty White, and Sidney Portier.

Ulliel's family has not released further details about his funeral. But fans took the time to remember his legacy following his untimely death.

Actor Gaspard Ulliel Remembered

Ulliel indeed became one of the most renowned actors from France who already worked with award-winning filmmakers in Europe and abroad.

At the age of 12, he started his career as an actor through his uncredited role in "Une Femme En Blanc" (A Woman in White). He experienced his first breakthrough in 2007 when he landed his first major English-speaking role in "Hannibal Rising."

Ulliel also made it to Cannes, thanks to his performance in Bertrand Bonello's "Saint Laurent" where he portrayed the famous French fashion designer, Yves Saint Laurent. He appeared in more Cannes-approved films, including "It's Only the End of The World," "A Very Long Engagement," and "La Princesse de Monstpensier."

The French actor had also been tapped tp play the role of Midnight Man in Marvel's upcoming series, "Moon Knight."

