Many people in the United States are outraged by the Home Office's refusal of Prince Harry's petition to pay for his and his family's enhanced police security in the United Kingdom. It was pointed out by Royally Obsessed Podcast host Rachel Bowie that Prince Harry has stated his wish to pay for his own tight protection so there really is no reason to deny.

Prince Harry's need for protection on visits to his home country was highlighted by an incident in London in the summer of 2021 when photographers pursued the duke's car. The fact that this incident already happened and yet the UK cannot afford to agree to Prince Harry's request, makes Bowie "sick to her stomach."

Ms. Bowie said on the podcast: "Someone's offering to foot the bill for their security and there's no reasoning to me why this would be an obstacle. "

"Also I think it makes me really reflective on all of our conversations here we're constantly saying, gosh Harry and Megan just bring Lilibet," she stated. "But he can't, he absolutely can't if he doesn't have safety and especially in relation to this event that happened last July, he was there solo luckily, imagine if he was there with the kids," she explained.

Bowie claimed that it was only fortunate that Prince Harry was in the UK alone back in July when danger was imminent. It was scary to imagine if his kids were with him. Bowie then added that the problem with this issue is that people think they have to be either pro-Cambridge or pro-Sussex.

"That's not cool and one thing I want to say also about this whole thing is just, I think something that comes up a lot on this show is that what we experience is the fact that people tend to be you know, be pro-Cambridge or pro-Sussex," she said. "They really are in these different camps and it's a little polarising, or a lot polarising, and that's something we witness a lot," she added.

She said that whether they are on the Cambridges' or the Sussexes' side, almost all royal fans are likely to be pro-Diana. Therefore, it becomes weird that some cannot see why Prince Harry needs extra protection, given what happened to his mother.

"I felt sick to my stomach thinking that Harry experienced something that was so similar to what killed his mother," Bowie added.

In a statement, the legal representative for Prince Harry stated that the UK will always be "Prince Harry's home and a place he wants his wife and children secure in."

However, the personal risk is too large when there is no police protection.

