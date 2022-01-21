Lori Harvey, fashion icon, has done it again!

The newly 25 year-old socialite has been spending the last few days on a cruise to the Bahamas, and she has been rocking some of the best outfits we have ever seen. We recognize that is a BIG claim considering her awe inspiring Art Basel outfits and her classically composed birthday shoot, but we mean it! Her first fit, which she posted an Instagram album of three days ago, Lori Harvey is rocking an amazing patterned dress with three key-hole style openings in the front. The stylishly eclectic pattern looks absolutely sensational.

Lori Harvey, in her next cruise ship album, rocks a FABULOUS Dior dress that makes her look stunning. The matching green sandals stylishly make the green colors in the dress pop. The color reminds us of her incredible Tinkerbell outfit (and her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan's incredible reaction!) This outfit REDEFINES pool-side casual.



AND THEN SHE IMMEDIATELY REDEFINED IT AGAIN! This amazing Chanel suit paired with her incredible hoop earrings is history's first example of a cool tankini. Lori Harvey is a style icon. It is no wonder she is the love of Michael B. Jordan's life.

Keep killing it, Lori!