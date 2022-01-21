The powerful balladeer and rock opera composer Meat Loaf - born Marvin Lee Aday - has died, according to a statement put out on his verified Facebook page this morning.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side," the statement read. "Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours."

The singer, most famous for his Rock Opera album Bat Out of Hell, had a number of hits during his life, and worked with many an A-List musician on his work - like Cher, who he sang with in his song "Dead Ringer for Love."

Cher posted a short tribute to him on her Twitter after learning of his death.

Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did “Dead Ringer”. Am Very Sorry For His Family,Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day⁉️

(Cher's right - it's been a rough year for celebrity deaths so far.)

While Meat Loaf had many hits, even winning a 1993 Grammy for Best Solo Rock Performance for his song "I'd Do Anything For Love."

He's not only known for his singing; he had guest appearances on many shows, including Wayne's World, Fight Club, and even The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Fans of his posted tributes to him online shortly following the news of his death:

My middle school viewing of Rocky Horror Picture Show felt so affirming of my oddness. I got pretty into meatloaf as a result. I’ve always enjoyed his blustery and melodic rage, his operatic expressions of enchantment and pain. May he rest well. https://t.co/n6fNQT3cr0 — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) January 21, 2022

RIP Meat Loaf. "Bat Out of Hell" is one of those albums that's genuinely as good as its sales figures suggest. the weird '90s follow-up is great too if you like bombast. it was a shame about your friendship with Donald Trump and generally shitty politics — 📻 kerosene around (@nailheadparty) January 21, 2022

We wanted you, we needed you--and we loved you. Three out of three after all, Meatloaf. You will be missed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 21, 2022

The singer had been suffering from severe back pain, and had apparently just been through four surgeries to fix it in order for him to begin performing again.

Meat Loaf was 74, and though we don't know exactly what caused his death, the Facebook statement assures that he was surrounded by loved ones when he died.