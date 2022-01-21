Britney Spears will tell it how it is in a tell-all memoir.

The "Baby One More Time" singer is apparently preparing to publish a book to refute her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears's "derogatory" statements and "lie" in her book "Things I Should've Said."

The "Zoey 101" star made some shocking claims about her famous elder sister in the book, including one in which Britney allegedly got a knife and locked herself in a room. Jamie Lynn was just 12 years old at the time.

The freshly released biography triggered a verbal spat between two sisters, with the "Toxic" singer accusing Jamie Lynn of "profiting" from her success.

In a fresh rage, Britney stated she "should've hit" Jamie Lynn and her mother Lynn Spears.

But now, according to a source close to the pop princess, she has reached her breaking point and is weighing the multi-million dollar offers she is receiving from major publishers to write her biography and recount her version of events.

"Britney is absolutely ready to burst," a source told The Sun, she's enraged at the way Jamie Lynn has conveyed a version of their relationship that doesn't mirror the truth."

"She has deliberated over sharing her account of how her life has played out with her family for six months," they said, "and if anybody is going to put the record straight, it should be her."

Despite the fact that Britney Spears' conservatorship has expired, she remains in the news after making charges regarding her connection with her family, alleging that they all mistreated her.

Britney's lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, stated in a statement that she is now willing to talk publicly about the situation.

In a new post, Britney Spears is calling out her selfish sister for releasing a book where she only talks about Britney. She also calls Jamie Lynn for going on GMA and calling her erratic. Britney continued and said Jamie Lynn has had everything handed to her. #WeStandWithBritney pic.twitter.com/OZ0L6IVBgs — Fan Account (@TheSpearsRoom) January 13, 2022

$15 Million For A Britney Spears Memoir?

According to reports, a big publishing firm gave the "Womanizer" singer $15 million.

"One advantage of authoring a book is that Britney has complete control over every word," the source continued.

"There would be no doubt about her inference and no concern about a conversational line being taken out of context," the insider continued.

"The offers are there and Britney believes there will be a time to tell her story, especially given her mother and sister have done that to her."

Britney Spears is said to be writing a memoir, after claims that she would give a sit-down tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

However, the source refuted the idea, claiming that she is now not in a "strong mental position" to do so.

