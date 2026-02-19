Catherine, Princess of Wales, reportedly had private concerns about inheriting the Princess of Wales title once held by Diana, Princess of Wales, according to a forthcoming royal biography.

In Russell Myers' new book, "William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story," the author writes that Catherine was mindful of the public's enduring connection to Diana, per People.

"Courtiers said that while Catherine had a full appreciation of the history associated with the role, she was determined to find her own path," Myers wrote.

"But Catherine had also privately expressed to William and to Charles her reservations about taking over the title, conscious of the British public's exceptional feeling for, and connection to, Princess Diana even 25 years after her death," according to InStyle.

A former senior aide offered insight into her mindset at the time. "This tells you how considered she is," the aide said.

The aide elaborated on her approach to royal life. "She is benevolent with her intentions, but also wishes to carve out her own role for both herself and her family, which in many ways looks very different to how generations of royals have acted in the past," the former senior aide continued.

According to the book, there was a discussion before Catherine ultimately accepted the title.

"She is very aware the pace that she wants to progress and the way in which she sees her future role within the institution, and I think when she was convinced to take the title on, and there was a bit of convincing, she felt that while there would be inevitable comparisons with Diana, she could manage it in her own way while having full respect for the way Diana carved out a very different role for herself within the royal family," the former aide concluded.

The biography also details Catherine's first private meeting with Elizabeth II ahead of her 2011 wedding to William, Prince of Wales. Myers described the encounter in the book.

"During the light buffet of tea and finger sandwiches, the Queen eschewed questions about the finer details of the production and instead looked to comfort the young woman she hoped would successfully shape the institution for the next generation," he wrote.

The late monarch also offered personal advice. She shared "words of encouragement" with Middleton, advising her on how to deal with "headstrong husbands."

The book, set for release on March 10, sheds new light on Catherine's early role within the monarchy and the guidance she received from Queen Elizabeth as she prepared to join the royal family.