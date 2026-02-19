Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 57th birthday in quiet style, sharing the special day with her boyfriend, Jim Curtis.

The "Friends" alum rang in her birthday on February 11 with a low-key dinner and a night in, reflecting how happy and comfortable she feels in her relationship.

"They had a low-key dinner and night in for her birthday," a source told US Weekly. "The little things go far with Jen."

According to the insider, Aniston "only wanted quality time with him to celebrate, nothing crazy," emphasizing her appreciation for Curtis's thoughtful gestures, including handwritten cards and sentimental gifts.

Curtis, 50, a hypnotist, has reportedly brought stability and peace to Aniston's life, which was evident in the simplicity of her birthday celebration.

The couple, who have been romantically linked since last summer, have been spending more time together in Montecito, enjoying a quieter lifestyle away from the spotlight.

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Go Instagram-Official

The pair first sparked romance rumors in July 2025, after being spotted on a trip to Mallorca, Spain. Sources later confirmed that they had been quietly dating for months after being introduced by mutual friends.

"This is the first guy Jen has been serious with in years," an insider said at the time, highlighting how Aniston feels happy and secure in the relationship.

Aniston also shared glimpses of their romance on social media. In September 2025, she posted a photo of Curtis looking out at a beach sunset, captioning it, "Thank you summer."

Curtis, in turn, celebrated Aniston's birthday in February with a sweet Instagram tribute, posting a kissing photo and writing, "HBD MY ❤️."

The couple made their relationship Instagram-official in November 2025, shortly after attending the "Elle Women in Hollywood" event together.

Curtis later revealed on the "Today" show that they were introduced by friends and that it took nearly a year of talking before they became close.

"This is the most comfortable she has felt in a long time, and it's still going well," the source added, confirming the actress is in a happy and healthy place in her personal life.