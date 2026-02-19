Whoopi Goldberg is confronting public scrutiny after her name surfaced in the recently released Jeffrey Epstein files, prompting the 'The View' host to clarify her involvement. The EGOT winner emphasized she never personally interacted with the disgraced financier and sought to address rumors on the Feb. 17 taping of her show.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Goldberg displayed an email to the audience showing that someone in her circle had reached out to Epstein in May 2013 about borrowing his private plane for a charity event.

She explained, "When I tell you people are trying to turn me into — I wasn't his girlfriend. I wasn't his friend. I was not only too old," stressing she had no personal connection, per according to the New York Daily News.

She further highlighted her well-documented personal life, noting her three marriages and past relationships with publicly known figures, including actor Ted Danson.

"Every man that I've ever been with, you've known about him because either the [National] Enquirer wrote about it; people wrote about this stuff. So no, I never had this — and no, I didn't get on the plane. 'Cause you know what I would have to do to get on the plane?" Goldberg said.

Co-host Sara Haines added context, noting many celebrities appear in the files through third parties or social circles. Goldberg's comments drew mixed reactions online, with some fans appreciating her transparency while others questioned why she had not addressed the files sooner.

Despite her efforts, speculation continues due to the widespread nature of the Epstein files, which also include names like Donald Trump.

Goldberg maintains that unlike others, she never met Epstein or engaged in any wrongdoing. "We know Epstein was a really bad dude, we know he committed crimes... it's not going to go away," she said in a prior statement addressing public concerns about the documents.

