Supermodel Bella Hadid was spotted leaving a marijuana dispensary in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, accompanied by her agent-turned-BFF Joseph Thornton-Allan and her dog.

Daily Mail reports Hadid, 29, dressed casually for the rainy day in Los Angeles, wearing black leggings, a long black jacket, a black top, black-rimmed glasses, and black Nike sneakers. She walked her dog, nicknamed Glizzy P. Beans, on a leash and accessorized with hoop earrings, keeping her dark blonde hair tied back neatly.

The Artist Tree Dispensary in Beverly Hills describes itself as a place where visitors can "experience California's incredible art scene like never before," offering "original works from local artists and a wide range of the best cannabis products to hit the market." The shop carries items including flowers, vapes, pre-rolls, edibles, topicals, and tinctures.

Hadid has been open about her ongoing battle with chronic neurological Lyme disease. Last November, she reshared a post from @chronicillnesshumor, highlighting the daily struggles of living with chronic illness.

She captioned another post from influencer Alexandra Wildeson, saying, "The medical anxiety is soooooo real. Thank you for putting every one of my thoughts and daily situations into one swipe. The truuuuuth! @alexandrawildeson"

The social media posts she makes on her account regularly show how much of a bond she forms with animals and gives them credit for providing her with emotional assistance during her personal health crisis. "Animals have always been everything to me; the therapy of my heart and soul," Hadid wrote in April 2025. She also praised her mother, Yolanda Hadid, for instilling a love of animals in her and her siblings, Gigi, 30, and Anwar, 26.

Hadid regularly shows off her pets to her 60 million Instagram followers. In August of this year, she posted a touching tribute to her dog: "God Bless my Angel Glizzy P. Beans aka Petunia aka Beans. For never leaving my side not for one second."

Despite the health issues that she has endured, Hadid continues to work as a model and keeps her social media presence active by appearing in the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.