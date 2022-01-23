Friday Night Lights actor and Emma Roberts ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund was arrested for public intoxication, according to reports.

Page Six reports that the 37-year-old actor was arrested for public intoxication in Tennessee on Saturday night after heading out to the bars and having a little too much fun.

For the offense, Franklin County police detained the actor who portrayed Don Billingsley in the football film of the same name.

Hedlund ultimately paid bail, but prior to that, was held in police custody, after being charged with assault.

Hedlund was released after posting $2,100 bail on Sunday at 9:50 a.m. CST, based on the booking records.

A spokesperson for the Franklin County Sheriff's Office also confirmed the development to People, stating that Hedlund was "no longer here."

The actor and model's arrest happened only a day after word broke that he and Roberts had broken up a few weeks ago after attempting but failing to work things out. Their attempts to co-parent are sincere, yet it must be difficult. The couple and their 1-year-old son, Rhodes, have had it difficult, according to a close friend of the former marriage. They're struggling to co-parent too.

Following a head-on collision in Los Angeles in 2020, Hedlund was also recently sued for negligence.

According to court documents, Hedlund "passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle and ran a solid red-light at a high rate of speed" before colliding with another vehicle carrying a driver and their passenger. Hedlund's accusers, Marina Venegas and her daughter, Jennifer Castillo, claimed in court papers that they "knew [Hedlund] was drinking to the point of severe intoxication before getting behind the wheel of his Jeep."

Following the first collision, Roberts' ex-girlfriend was found guilty of one DUI charge while a second DUI charge was finally dismissed. He was sentenced to 36 months of probation and ordered to undergo a nine-month education and counseling program for first-time offenders of alcohol and other drugs.

A year and a half before their breakup, Hedlund and Roberts initially met in March 2019 and revealed that they were expecting a child together in August 2020. In December of that year, Rhodes was born.

"Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right. Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund," Roberts posted to social media following the birth of her and Hedlund's son.

