Over the past decade, Gayle King has been one of the most known personalities in CBS News. She has interviewed countless politicians, celebrities, and many more in the industry. However, one report suggests that the media giant is letting go of her soon; could this be true?

According to a report published by the National Enquirer, as reported by Suggest, King isn't doing well recently regarding her ratings in the network.

Since her contract will expire soon, the magazine noted that her future is uncertain. The executives are ready to fire cut the budget as her salary is a whopping $11 million annually.

An insider mentioned that the host's salary and the audience's negative impact isn't "a winning formula in the TV business."

Although King is known in the industry for her talent in interviewing and hosting, "CBS Mornings" can't keep up with "Good Morning America" and the "Today Show."

There is a ray of hope for King as her "powerful friends" could help her by appearing on the show and "bring viewers with them."

Aside from King, Norah O'Donnell is also reportedly getting cut off from the show.

The source concludes, "It's shaping up for a bloodbath over at CBS, and no one in the newsroom is safe!"

The Truth Behind Gayle King's Future in 'CBS Mornings'

The outlet debunked the claims, saying the story is false as King is one of the most sought-after hosts in the industry today.

Since her contract will expire in a few months, sources told Page Six that many rival networks are hoping to sign her in their programs.

"Gayle's contract is up at CBS in a few months and the networks are gearing up for a bidding war for the ages," a source noted.

Insiders from CBS noted that the company would do everything to keep their long-running host.

In addition, MSNBC is currently looking for a host to replace Rachel Maddow's evening slot; if Gayle King ever accepts the offer, it would be a "logical destination."

Other choices would be on the "Today Show" and be Hoba Kotb's co-host or "ABC."

By the time she's accessible on the market, she could make millions of dollars more than her current salary. The outlet also clarified that it's $9 million, contrary to what the report noted, which is $11 million.

