Sienna Mae Gomez recently hits back on her ex-boyfriend after TikTok sensation Jack Wright made shocking sexual assault allegations over the weekend; what happened between the former couple?

According to the Daily Mail UK, the online influencer released an op-ed via Medium to deny all the accusations against her, saying the lengthy video that Wright posted online painted her into the bad light.

In the statement, Gomez said she was devastated by the news as he made her sound "crazy and twisted." She also claims that he misconstructed several parts of their relationship in the video, which got out of context.

Although the influencer admitted to a few negative things in the accusation, saying she was a teenager who "felt love for a guy," Gomez then denied the assault issue where Wright alleged her of straddling, groping, and kissing him in Hawaii.

She said the TikTok star's recent move was an "act of slander."

While the two were in a relationship in the past, Gomez said all they ever did was "kiss," and she has never "seen, felt, or touched" her ex-boyfriend naked.

"We spent several nights at the Hype House together but I never grabbed him asleep or awake."

Since the allegations made rounds online, the influencer said she's being labeled as a "rapist" by internet users who "don't understand the meaning of the word."

Speaking about her feelings about the situation, Gomez revealed she wanted "this madness to end," and she hopes people think before they comment negative things on her social media accounts.

"I'm tired of seeing people that I don't know jump on the hate train and make up lies," she penned.

The 18-year-old social media star also aired her confusion as there were people who wanted her to get arrested, saying the issue between the two of them isn't under investigation by any authorities.

Although Gomez claims that Wright never made a legal action against her, she revealed that her attorneys have already threatened her ex with a defamation lawsuit, which she thinks is the "best next step" to clear her name.

Jack Wright's Assault Allegations Against Sienna Mae Gomez

According to Dexerto, the TikTok star shared a 17-minute emotional video titled "what sienna mae did to me" over the weekend to accuse his ex-girlfriend of assault.

In the video, he said there was one moment where he "passed out" and "unconscious" almost the whole evening, then Gomez allegedly got on top of him, took advantage, and groped him.

Wright's friends reportedly saw the incident, and they had to pull her off of him.

At the time of this writing, the video amassed 12.5 million views on YouTube.

