Tom Brady will talk to his wife, Gisele Bundchen, before deciding whether he should finally leave NFL for good to focus on his family.

Brady sparked retirement buzzes after the quarterback's team, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, lost against the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC divisional playoff on Sunday with a 30-27 score.

Following the game, he brushed off the question about his potential last game, saying that he was just thinking about winning instead.

"I haven't put a lot of thought into it. We'll just take it day by day and see where we're at. I was just thinking about winning. That's just kind of my mentality to go out there and try to win, give my team the best chance to win," he said.



But the athlete shared a different statement in a new interview, sharing his future plans in the NFL.

Will Tom Brady Finally Retire?

On Monday, Brady appeared in an interview on SiriusXM's Jim Gray where he said how life is now always what he wants and that it's time to consider his family's desire.

According to the 44-year-old, he owes his family a lot for the support they have given him. He particularly commended his 41-year-old supermodel wife and their children, Ben and Vivian, as well as his son from a previous relationship, Jack.

"She deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad," Brady said. "'My wife is my biggest supporter. It pains her to see me get hit out there."

Bundchen has been expressing her concerns for his safety even before he joined Bucs. She once enlisted her husband's old college teammate, Jay Freely, to ask him to retire.

Despite that thought, he said that he still enjoys playing in the NFL. He also assured his fans that there is no rush for him and his family "to figure out what's next." Per Brady, he will know "when he knows," so for now, he wants to spend his time with his family.

If he leaves the industry, he would still surely earn enough as he launched his new brand months ago. His wife, as supported as she has always been, congratulated her husband while the other business moguls also sent their well wishes to Brady and his business.

