The Emmy-winning Game of Thrones star was a guest on Monday's episode of Marc Maron's WTF podcast, where he lambasted the upcoming Disney project - "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" live action. It is based on the 1937 cartoon masterpiece and for quite some time since it was announced, has certainly made people excited.

After noting the hiring of West Side Narrative star Rachel Zegler, Dinklage told Maron that he's confused with Disney being so progressive on one thing and yet so backward on another.

"Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White - but you're still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you're doing there. It makes no sense to me. You're progressive in one way, but then you're still making that fucking backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together? What the fuck are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I'm not loud enough," he said.

Dinklage is not involved in the said project though.

The good thing about Disney though is that immediately after the backlash, it sent out a statement to say that they would certainly make some appropriate changes.

Following the criticism, Disney made an effort to clarify the situation.

"To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Still years from release, Snow White will have cultural consultants, just like other live-action films such as Aladdin and Mulan. The film has been in development for three years; the studio has been reimagining the dwarf characters since the earliest stages," the source clarified.

Tony Award winner Andrew Burnap and Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot will appear alongside Zegler as the Evil Queen in the live-action film. It's being directed by Marc Webb. Production is being handled by Marc Platt, the Academy Award-nominated producer who worked on Disney's live-action version of "The Little Mermaid."

