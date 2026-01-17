Veteran actress Jackée Harry recently told a story from her time in Hollywood that's got people talking again about how people see the legendary Diana Ross. During a podcast appearance, Harry shared an account that quickly gained attention and lined up with stories people have heard about the Motown icon.

Harry, best known for her roles on "227" and "Sister, Sister," appeared on Nick Cannon's podcast, "We Playin' Spades," alongside comedian Courtney Bee and actress Kym Whitley. During the episode, the group was playing a game of spades when Cannon posed a hypothetical question to his guests.

Cannon asked, "If y'all win, what you want us to do? What you want us to put out?"

Harry responded without hesitation, saying, "I want you to cuss out Diana Ross for me." She followed with humor before explaining the context of her comment, adding, "OK, this'll be quick. Oprah's Legends Ball. I'm name-droppin'," as she began recounting the incident.

Harry explained that the encounter took place at Oprah Winfrey's Legends Ball in 2005, where she was speaking with singer Mariah Carey when she was interrupted. Describing the moment, Harry said, "And I'm up there talking to your ex, who I love. Talking, talking, talking — just a tap on the shoulder. 'Move. Just move, move, move. Move with that tacky dress.'"

She then added another detail that surprised those in the room, saying, "Annnnnd, cut forward ... She wearing that dress at the Met Gala."

According to Atlanta Black Star, Harry was wearing a flowing white gown at the event, while Ross later wore a similar white dress at the 2025 Met Gala. Ross' dress, according to reports, was a unique creation by her, her son Evan Ross, and Nigerian designer Ugo Mozie, but Harry noticed the resemblance.

Fans reacting online were largely unsurprised by the story. One commenter wrote, "I believe it. I heard the stories. Chile." Another added, "I'm sorry, Diana Ross does give mean girl," while a third joked, "They did say Diana de Dianaingggggg."

The outlet also referenced comments made by singer Patti LaBelle during a 2023 appearance on "Drink Champs," where LaBelle claimed Ross once copied the Blue Belles' costume idea during performances at the Apollo. One fan connected the stories, writing, "Now y'all know Ms. Ross mean and messy. Patti been told y'all."

Despite the past tensions, Atlanta Black Star noted that LaBelle and Ross were seated at the same table during Oprah's Legends Ball, and both artists have continued to perform on major stages over the years.

In other news, Jackée Harry shared that her love life is thriving, joking that "legends get laid and not lonely" in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Speaking at the Daytime Emmy Awards, the actress hinted she may be off the market but clarified she is not yet in love. She also reflected on past relationships, including dating Ray J, whom she described as "very sophisticated."

Harry has long been open about dating younger men and said she enjoys embracing romance at every stage of life.

