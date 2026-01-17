CES 2026 in Las Vegas showed how quickly AI, robots, and holographic displays are turning everyday entertainment into something that feels almost futuristic.

This year's show highlighted a major shift in how technology companies view entertainment, moving beyond passive viewing and gaming toward interactive, personalized experiences that respond to users in real time.

The 2026 event drew over 130,000 attendees and featured more than 4,000 exhibitors showcasing innovations in AI companions, gaming peripherals, smart home robots, and wearable devices that blur the line between work, play, and daily life.

1. Omi AI Wearable Pendant

The Omi pendant emerged as one of the most talked-about wearables at CES, offering always-on listening and real-time assistance without requiring a wake word.

Worn around the neck, Omi uses AI to detect when you are addressing it and can transcribe conversations, summarize meetings, and provide reminders while running for up to four days on a single charge.

The device supports over 250 developer-built applications that connect to platforms like Zapier and Google Drive, letting users customize how the AI assists them throughout the day.​

2. ASUS ROG Holographic Gaming Systems

ASUS unveiled the ROG G1000 desktop with a holographic AniMe Holo system that projects customizable 3D graphics inside the case while delivering next-gen gaming performance.

The ROG XREAL R1 gaming glasses feature a 240 Hz micro-OLED display and a virtual 171-inch screen, letting gamers play on a massive floating display without needing a physical monitor.​

3. LG CLOiD Interactive Consumer Robot

LG's CLOiD home robot can pick up objects, interact with kitchen appliances, and act as a moving AI hub for the home thanks to its two articulated arms with individual fingers. The robot integrates with LG's ThinQ ecosystem and represents the company's vision for a "Zero Labor Home" where entertainment and home control blend together.​

4. Ollobot OlloNi Robot Companion

The Ollobot OlloNi cyber-pet uses cameras, sound, and touch sensors to read moods and daily routines, then offers reminders, reactions, and small surprises.

Its unique long-neck design and glowing heart-shaped core make it charming for families seeking emotional support and bonding, with a consumer launch planned through crowdfunding later this year.​​

5. Robot Dogs For Fun And Filming

The Vbot SuperDog walked freely among visitors at CES, capable of following owners and acting as a ground-level camera rig for content creators.

Other companies showcased lighter, playful robots like Sirius, a 1 kg dog-like bot that can mirror human actions, dance, and learn tricks, proving that pet-style robotics are becoming mainstream.​

6. Tombot Jennie Therapeutic Robot Puppy

Tombot's Jennie puppy, developed with Jim Henson's Creature Shop, responds to touch, voice, and movement with realistic sounds and tail wags.

Real-world trials in senior living communities showed that residents with mobility or cognitive issues responded strongly to the lifelike comfort, positioning Jennie as both an entertainment companion and a potential medical device for reducing anxiety.​

7. Lego Smart Play With Interactive Bricks

Lego introduced a new Smart Play system that adds sensors, lights, and sounds to classic bricks without putting a screen in front of kids.

Special Smart Bricks and Minifigures can recognize characters and builds, triggering music and sound effects that match the scene, keeping imagination at the center while adding reactive storytelling.​

8. Razer Project Madison Gaming Chair

Razer's Project Madison combines surround speakers, reactive RGB lighting, and built-in haptics so players feel explosions, engine rumbles, or music beats in the seat itself, not just through a controller. The chair represents how immersive gaming is becoming increasingly physical and sensory-driven.​

9. Looki L1 Proactive AI Wearable Camera

The Looki L1 at $199 is the first "proactive AI" camera that automatically switches between Expo Mode, Fitness Mode, and Everyday Life Mode based on what you are doing.

With a 4K camera, 13-hour battery life, and 32GB storage, it lets creators and professionals offload the mental burden of remembering everything while building a visual record of daily life.​

10. LOONA DeskMate Emotion-Aware AI Desktop Robot

LOONA DeskMate is a desktop companion with expressive eyes and multimodal perception that reads your emotional state without a wake word.

It can summarize emails, manage meeting scheduling through Calendly and Zoom, and book restaurants, all while learning your workflow patterns to offer help that feels natural and emotionally attuned.