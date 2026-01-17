Janice Dickinson has shared disturbing hospital photos showing the severe facial injuries she suffered after a late-night fall while filming "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! South Africa."

The never-before-seen images reveal deep cuts, heavy bruising, and swelling that left the former supermodel with permanent scars.

The photos, obtained by multiple outlets, show Dickinson lying in a hospital bed with visible wounds to her lips, nose, chin, and forehead.

In some images, her chin is badly bruised and swollen, while others show bloodied lips and facial burns.

A nasal tube and IV line can also be seen, highlighting how serious the injuries were. Looking at the photos myself, it's hard not to feel how frightening that moment must have been for her.

The accident happened in October 2022 while Dickinson, now 70, was filming the reality show in the South African jungle, DailyMail reported.

She fell in the middle of the night at the campsite and was later forced to quit the All Stars series, which aired in 2023.

Dickinson believes the fall happened because the camp was very dark and because she had been given sleep medication by a medic.

"It was the most frightening night of my life," Dickinson told The Sun. She claimed she was left bleeding in the dark for about 10 minutes after the fall. She described her injuries in painful detail, saying her nose and lips were bloody and her chin was "gashed open."

Janice Dickinson Sues ITV Over Jungle Fall Injuries

In September 2025, Dickinson filed a lawsuit in the United Kingdom against ITV Studios, the company behind the show.

According to PageSix, she is seeking £700,000 ($940,000) in compensation, claiming the broadcaster failed in its duty of care.

According to legal documents, she suffered permanent scarring across several areas of her face, along with nerve damage that affects her speech, eating, and drinking.

Dickinson has said her face has been "permanently altered" and that doctors told her the damage cannot be fully fixed with surgery.

She believes a mix of sleep medication and poor lighting in the camp made her vulnerable to falling.

ITV has responded to the lawsuit, saying it does not recognize Dickinson's version of events.

In a statement, the company said it followed strict safety rules, paid her medical bills, and flew her home to Los Angeles after the accident.

ITV also said the production team stayed in contact with Dickinson after she returned to the US.