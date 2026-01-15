Jackée Harry has people talking after she shared some personal stories about Michael Jackson on a recent podcast. According to a report, the Emmy-winning actress said she and the King of Pop were more than just friends; they had a real romance.

Harry was on Nick Cannon's podcast with Kym Whitley when the topic shifted to Jackson's private life. That's when Harry decided to open up about stuff she says she's never shared before.

When she started talking about their relationship, Harry was clear: "Yes, she said it plainly — they were romantically involved, and the relationship was physical." This quickly spread online, and fans were surprised and doubtful.

Harry then talked about Jackson's vitiligo, which caused him to lose skin pigment. She said it wasn't just on his face and hands.

Harry explained that the vitiligo was even noticeable in his private areas, mentioning a spot. She didn't get into details but made it clear it wasn't just what people saw on TV.

People watching noted that Harry seemed comfortable and direct when talking about Jackson. Media Take Out said she seemed amused, sure of herself, and totally relaxed as she told the story, with nothing bad to say about Jackson.

Her comments went viral, and people are again talking about Jackson's private life. Social media is full of debates about whether Harry is telling the truth and what it all means for Jackson's love life.

Some fans were shocked, while others felt it showed a more human side of the singer. Others pointed out that it brings attention back to vitiligo, a condition Jackson spoke about but that many didn't understand.

Harry's words carry weight because she isn't known for scandals and usually stays out of the tabloids. This makes her story even more interesting to people.

Nick Cannon seemed aware of the stir her words caused, as clips from the interview quickly spread. It's now one of the most talked-about parts of his podcast.

Media Take Out says Harry's story gives a rare, personal look at Michael Jackson from someone who claims to have known him well, adding even more to the conversations about the late star's life.

In other news, Jackée Harry shared that her love life is thriving, joking that "legends get laid and not lonely" in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Speaking at the Daytime Emmy Awards, the actress hinted she may be off the market but clarified she is not yet in love. She also reflected on past relationships, including dating Ray J, whom she described as "very sophisticated."

Harry has long been open about dating younger men and said she enjoys embracing romance at every stage of life.

