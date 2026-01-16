Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are reportedly inviting their ex-spouses to their upcoming wedding, three years after their relationship became a public scandal.

According to Us Weekly, Robach's former husband Andrew Shue and Holmes' ex-wife Marilee Fiebig have received invitations, though the couple does not expect either to attend.

The former "GMA3" co-hosts' romance made headlines in 2022 and led to both being fired from ABC in early 2023.

At the time, Robach, 52, and Holmes, 48, were married to other people, but both maintained they were already separated from their spouses.

Holmes explained in December 2023, "We were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn't the case.

We both at that point were in divorce proceedings." Robach added, "We each had attorneys and mediators [and] were in the middle of divorces."

Now engaged, the pair appears focused on creating a blended family atmosphere.

An insider told sources that Robach "really wishes they could be a blended and normal family and all get along."

Their children from previous marriages will play a meaningful role in the ceremony: "Amy wants T.J.'s daughter Sabine and her daughters, Ava and Annie, to be bridesmaids," the source shared.

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes Confirm Engagement

Robach shares daughters Ava, 23, and Annie, 19, with her first husband, Tim McIntosh, while Holmes has daughter Sabine with Fiebig and two other children, Brianna and Jaiden, with his first wife, Amy Ferson.

The couple spent the holidays in New York with Ava, Annie, and Sabine, signaling their efforts to bond as a family before the wedding.

The insider added that they have a tropical vacation planned after Christmas to continue family time.

The wedding itself is expected to be a small, intimate affair with only 50 to 60 guests, PageSix reported.

"The wedding is not going to be celebrity-heavy," a source said. "They're planning on only inviting their closest friends and family.

They're not inviting anyone from GMA as of now." Possible locations under consideration include Paris, Turks and Caicos, and Tulum, Mexico, reflecting the couple's desire for a private, destination-style celebration.

Robach and Holmes confirmed their engagement in October 2025 after Holmes proposed in September.

A source said, "They want their union solidified, and they want to share vows in front of their loved ones to make it official.

They feel like they are each other's forever. They feel like they're soulmates and they should have been together from the beginning."