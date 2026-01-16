Meghan Markle reportedly wants extraordinary arrangements if she joins Prince Harry at the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, England.

According to Rob Shuter, the Duchess of Sussex is requesting hotel floors, armed protection, and security measures beyond what is typically provided even for heads of state.

Shuter reports that Markle has requested "four floors of the Hyatt completely shut down just for her" and is demanding "extra security outside. Staff aren't allowed to look at her. She's in total control."

She is also insisting that anyone who interacts with her address her by her royal title, with the source noting, "Anyone who has any interaction with her has to call her 'Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.' No exceptions."

Her security demands reportedly extend to 24/7 drivers, a fleet of luxury cars, and a police escort from the airport to the hotel. Shuter adds that Markle wants bulletproof glass at the games and armed security wherever she goes.

Personal Staff and VIP Treatment

Aside from protection, Markle is said to be requesting accommodations to maintain her appearance and schedule.

Shuter reports she wants "her own chef," a full hair and makeup team, and "four separate rooms for her PR staff alone. Nothing will be left to chance."

The source emphasized that Markle's list of requirements is unusual for a guest attending an event centered on wounded veterans and military personnel.

"This isn't just protection," the insider told Shuter. "She's asking for a fortress."

Security Decisions Rest With Prince Harry

The prince's own security arrangements will determine whether Markle's conditions can be met.

After leaving the royal family, Harry's taxpayer-funded protection was revoked, though he receives "bespoke" security in the U.K. when he gives 30 days' notice of arrival.

According to Shuter, Harry continues to seek armed bodyguards during visits, citing safety concerns, and a new risk assessment by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) may take place in 2026.

Markle has not returned to the U.K. since September 2022, when she and Harry attended the WellChild Awards and remained in London for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Shuter reports, "She will not step foot in Britain without full protection – police escorts, secured venues, no risks – period. Everything depends on the security review. Until that decision is final, nothing is locked in."