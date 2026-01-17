CES 2026 introduced entertainment gadgets that fundamentally transform how we watch, play, and interact with content through AI integration and immersive technologies.

The event spotlighted over 25 dedicated sessions and panels focused specifically on entertainment, where industry leaders from Netflix, Disney, and Warner Bros. Discovery gathered alongside actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt to discuss how AI and advanced hardware are reshaping storytelling, content creation, and audience engagement.

1. Dreame Leaptic Cube 8K Action Camera

The Dreame Leaptic Cube delivers 8K video capture at 30 frames per second with a massive 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, among the largest in any action camera. The modular design detaches from its display and operates wirelessly up to 98 feet away.

A 4nm AI processor enables real-time tracking, automatic framing, and voice control. The camera records in 10-bit P-Log format with 50-megapixel photo capability and 220 minutes of battery life.​

2. Xreal 1S AR Glasses

The Xreal 1S AR glasses create virtual screens equivalent to 500 inches with upgraded 1200p Full HD resolution and 700 nits brightness. The standout Real 3D technology converts any 2D video into 3D in real-time without specialized apps.

Priced at $449, $50 cheaper than the previous model, the glasses feature electrochromic auto-tinting lenses and optional Eye cameras for point-of-view capture.​​

3. Lego Smart Brick Smart Play System

Lego unveiled its most significant innovation in 50 years with the Smart Play system, launching in March 2026. Smart Bricks contain sensors, accelerometers, color recognition scanners, and sound synthesizers inside single studs.

When paired with Smart Tags and Smart Minifigures, creations respond with sounds and behaviors based on movement and interaction. The system debuts with three Star Wars sets featuring over 20 patented technologies.​

4. TCL X11L SQD Mini-LED TV

TCL's flagship X11L features SQD-Mini LED technology achieving 10,000 nits peak brightness and up to 20,000 discrete dimming zones, three times more than premium models.

The ultra-thin 0.8-inch cabinet design allows the TV to hang like art, while a new 26-bit backlight controller minimizes blooming effects. Google TV integration includes Gemini AI assistant with hands-free voice control.​

5. ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo

The redesigned ROG Zephyrus Duo features two full 16-inch 3K OLED touchscreens with 120Hz refresh rates and 1,100 nits HDR brightness.

Powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 386H and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, it offers five distinct operation modes with hinges opening up to 320 degrees. Advanced cooling includes a vapor chamber covering 45 percent of the motherboard, measuring just 0.77 inches thick and weighing 6.28 pounds.​

6. Nebula Next 01 Concept

The Nebula Next 01 electric coupe delivers extreme performance with four motors producing 1,903 horsepower, accelerating 0-62 mph in 1.8 seconds.

Aerospace-grade steel construction provides exceptional torsional stiffness, while the design achieves a drag coefficient of just 0.185. Active aerodynamic components optimize power balance during high-speed driving, with production planned for 2027.​​

7. JBL Soundgear Clips

JBL's first clip-on open-ear earbuds use air conduction technology powered by JBL OpenSound with minimal sound leakage. The lightweight design features soft TPE with a flexible SonicArc shape that clips comfortably like an ear cuff.

Four AI-enhanced microphones deliver crisp call quality while isolating voice from background noise. Offering up to 32 hours of total playtime with IP54 water resistance, the Soundgear Clips launch in March 2026 for $149.95.​

8. Razer Project Motoko AI Headphones

The Razer Project Motoko features dual 12-megapixel first-person-view cameras on each earcup, enabling real-time object and text recognition.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, the headphones can translate street signs, track gym reps, and summarize documents while providing contextual audio feedback. Dual microphones capture voice commands and environmental audio, working with ChatGPT, Gemini, and Grok.​

9. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Phone

The Galaxy Z TriFold unfolds twice to reveal a 10-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 1,600 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. When folded, a 6.5-inch FHD+ cover display provides a full smartphone experience.

Measuring just 3.9mm at its thinnest and 12.9mm folded, it weighs 309 grams with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. The 5,600 mAh battery supports 45W wired charging and won Best Overall at CNET's Best of CES 2026 Awards.​​

10. Sweekar AI Pet Robot

Sweekar transforms the Tamagotchi into a physical AI companion in a palm-sized egg-shaped device with a screen displaying its animated face. Developed by Takway AI, the interactive pet features four life stages, starting as a closed egg before hatching.

Advanced AI memory allows Sweekar to remember the user's voice, go on virtual adventures independently, and return with stories. Users feed and care for the pet to keep it happy, with pricing expected between $100 and $150.​

These devices demonstrate CES 2026's focus on AI-driven personalization, seamless physical-digital integration, and immersive experiences that redefine home entertainment boundaries.