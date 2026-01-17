Comedian Ricky Gervais has reportedly surrounded himself with heightened security while previewing new stand-up material in London, according to an exclusive report that cites audience members and industry sources familiar with the performances.

Gervais, 64, recently performed a series of small shows at London's Leicester Square Theatre as he tested jokes for a future stand-up special. RadarOnline reported that the comic was accompanied by what was described as a "ring of steel," consisting of approximately 15 security personnel stationed throughout the venue.

One audience member described the security presence at the Jan. 6 performance, according to the source. The individual said, "There were five security on both sides of the theatre, plus more at the bar and at the front. There were about 15 bodyguards there." The same person added, "It looked ridiculous, as the place is known as the 'comedian's comedy theatre' and there is usually no security there, no matter how big the act."

The audience member also commented on the atmosphere inside the venue, saying, "It was all just a bit ridiculous, as this place caters for hardcore comedy fans who see all sorts of extreme stand-up and there is virtually no chance of him being attacked there for an 'edgy' joke."

Another source who attended the show spoke about how security monitored the crowd. The source said the guards were "constantly scanning" the audience and added, "It was like being at some kind of paranoid A-lister event. These heavies kept looking at everyone and looked ready to grab any phones that were out. Ricky should be embarrassed over bringing this level of security to this type of gig."

The publication reported that Gervais performed under the banner "Ricky Gervais and Friends," sharing the stage with two fellow comedians. Shows were also held on Jan. 12 and 13 at the same venue.

According to an audience source, Gervais struggled to get laughs during the initial performance and relied heavily on stories and boasts about his career. The source described one routine involving an interaction with a woman offended by his language, quoting Gervais as saying, "Oh God, all I could think was that I had called her a mongoloid," before clarifying she had objected to his use of the word "midget."

The source further alleged, "Ricky was basically making fun of midgets and what he'd joke are 'spastics.' But a lot of it wasn't getting laughs. It just wasn't funny or clever."

RadarOnline also cited a comedy industry insider who addressed Gervais' security concerns. The source said that despite his public persona, Gervais is "terrified" of being physically confronted onstage and added, "He knows he is ripe for a thump as he deliberately winds up so many different types of sensitive groups."

The performances followed the success of Gervais' Netflix special "Mortality," which recently topped the platform's charts.

