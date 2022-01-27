Fans of Khloe Kardashian are outraged that her ex-husband Lamar Odom is "milking" his relationship with the reality star in a promotional ad for a new program he'll be appearing in.

For the third season of "Celebrity Big Brother," the NBA great has recently joined the cast.

On Wednesday, Lamar's addition to the cast was revealed, followed by a trailer featuring the show's newest celebrity stars.

On the official Instagram page of the show, the Los Angeles Lakers star introduced himself by saying, "My name is Lamar Odom. People may know me for winning two championship with the LA lakers."

He then mentioned his connection to the reality TV world, explaining, "And they also may know me for me marrying Khloe Kardashian. We had our own TV show," referring to their E spin-off series, "Khloe and Lamar."

Now, Lamar is facing heat for his comment about his marriage with Khloe, with fans claiming he is such an attention-seeking man.

One Reddit user said, "Lamar still out here milking his relationship with Khloe."

However, other people pointed out that Lamar Odom's facial expression when he mentioned his wife was different.

Another Redditor said, "Lamar was reading from a prompt. I don't even think he wanted to say that."

A third person said, "His face gave it away lol he looked like he was in pain as he said that."

Meanwhile, some Reddit users were ecstatic with the addition of Shanna Moakler, a basketball player and Travis Barker's ex, to this season's "Celebrity Big Brother."

One person wrote, "Can you imagine how pissed Kris was when she learned about this?"

READ ALSO: Kanye West Disrupts The Fashion Industry by Hiring Homeless People to Model His Expensive Designs [DETAILS]

Lamar Odom on Khloe Kardashian's Side

Fans appealed with Lamar Odom to leave Khloe Kardashian alone after he said he wanted to "reconnect" with her in early January.

After Khloe's ex, Tristan Thompson, confessed that he fathered a kid with Maralee Nichols, a personal trainer, while still dating the Good American entrepreneur, he made the remark.

After the scandal was publicized, Lamar revealed his thoughts, saying, "I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I'm hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends."

Lamar went on to say, "She is a good person and deserves the world."

Lamar Odom struggled with addiction and admitted to cheating on Khloe several times.

They married in 2009 after only a few weeks of dating, but divorced in 2016.

READ MORE: Michael & Janet Jackson Tumultuous Relationship Explored: King of Pop Called Her Sister THESE Vile Things