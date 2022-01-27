Kanye West is disrupting the fashion industry once again.

In an effort to alleviate Los Angeles' homeless situation, Ye has enlisted the help of homeless individuals from Skid Row to display his newest couture range at an upcoming fashion show.

According to TMZ, the 44-year-old rapper is working on a new collaboration apparel line with Skid Row Fashion Week.

It's a firm that will contribute a part of its clothes sales to aid those living in Los Angeles' downtown area.

The founder of the Fashion Week, David Sebastian, informed the publication that he met with the "Donda" rapper earlier this month in Los Angeles' Arts District, which is near Skid Row, when he was recording the sequel to his last album.

After that, they agreed to work together on a Yeezy x Skid Row Fashion Week collection.

According to the website of Skid Row Fashion Week, the "YZY x SKD" exclusive will debut on February 22.

Kanye will donate 100% of the revenues to the less fortunate on Skid Row, which is home to 60,000 people.

In the ad for the collab, it said, "Thousands of men, women and children are living in tents because our government refuses to spend the $3 billion they have in the reserve to eradicate this cancer we call homelessness."

"A purchase from Skid Row Fashion Week will help us employ, house, feed and start the process of rehabilitation with our programs and services. Buy Skid Row Fashion Week and save a life."

The distinctive Skid Row outfits, featuring a garbage bag puffer jacket, will be among the highlights.

Kanye West met with Los Angeles municipal authorities to explore solutions to tackle the state's humanitarian situation, according to TMZ.

Kanye met with the CEO and president of LA Mission, a non-profit organization that works to combat homelessness in Los Angeles, in November.

During his Thanksgiving visit last year, the "All Of the Lights" rapper went off on his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who is now dating "Saturday Night Live" actor Pete Davidson.

Ye said, "The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships."

"We've made mistakes. I've made mistakes. I've publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason - I didn't know I was going to be in front of this mic - but I'm here to change the narrative."

