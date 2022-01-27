Cardi B is an inspiration.

She has consistently been using her power and her platform to enact positive change in the world. She personally vowed to pay the funeral expenses for all who died in the recent Bronx apartment fire. Now, she helped in getting the death of Lauren Smith-Fields declared a criminal case. Smith-Fields died back in December, and police declared it a death via accidental drug overdose. The family did not believe that that could be the full story, and many started fighting to have the case declared a criminal one. While many tried to attract the attention of the authorities, it was a tweet sent by Cardi B that got the job done.

A few days ago, she posted a tweet commenting on the man who is assumed to be the killer. She wrote, "Naa this man don't look old and it's not old at all and yet the media made it seem like she was wit a old ass man lookin to trick on her. I'm disgusted on how they spin the narrative specially because I see people saying online 'that's wat she gets.'"

Naa this man don’t look old and it’s not old at all and yet the media made it seem like she was wit a old ass man lookin to trick on https://t.co/2btR6XvluQ disgusted on how they spin the narrative specially because I see people saying online “that’s wat she gets” pic.twitter.com/JeEwY6tYaY — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 23, 2022

She followed up this tweet with a second in which she wrote, "This is sooo scary!!!A fictional murderer character but in real life!! Justice for Lauren. Connecticut you have failed that young lady!!!" calling out the Connecticut police directly. This proved incredibly effective as the case has now been declared a criminal case.

This is sooo scary!!!A fictional murderer character but in real life!! Justice for Lauren.Connecticut you have failed that young lady!!! pic.twitter.com/hYce46KfYD — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 24, 2022

According to Darnell Crosland, the Smith-Fields's family attourney, the Connecticut police only declared the case criminal after Cardi B got involved. The family is incredibly thankful for all of her efforts and support. Thank you, Cardi B, for being amazing. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Lauren Smith-Fields.