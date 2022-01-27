Jay Ellis would like to share some warm thoughts for the day with everyone. Well...everyone except one person.

Jay Ellis, who plays Lawrence on Insecure, took to Twitter to recount an interesting experience he had at the airport. The actor tweeted, "Good morning to everyone except for the lady that slapped me in the face at the airport because she got mad at Lawrence for something he did in season 3." While Insecure is without a doubt an incredible and well written show, there is a certain line between television and reality. Hitting the actor that plays a character that you are upset with is DEFINITELY not something anyone should be doing.

Good morning to everyone except for the lady that slapped me in the face at the airport because she got mad at Lawrence for something he did in season 3 — Jay Ellis (@JayREllis) January 25, 2022

Ellis himself was frustrated with Lawrence in the episode. He said his aggravation was from a want for Lawrence to be better. "Wanting to be there is not being there. Wanting to be a good dad is not being a good dad. Wanting to be a good co-parent is not being a co-parent. You have to do." The ability to create a character so frustrating that you want to hit them in the face is a major compliment to the writing. Regardless of the frustrations surrounding the character, no one should be hitting actors in the face.

Insecure recently premiered their final season. The show, helmed by the incredible Issa Rae, follows the friendship of Issa and Molly through their awkward and wonderful lives. The series streams on HBO and is absolutely unmissable. However, when you start watching it, try not to hit any of the actors after!